Parts Of Rockies And West To Be Treated To Snow For Halloween

The forecast doesn't make it sound as severe as the storm that dumped a couple feet of snow on the northern Rockies and some Plains states earlier this month, but the National Weather Service is warning that people in those regions should be ready for a strong winter storm system in coming days.

Or, as The Weather Channel says, there's going to be a "Halloween week snowstorm." Already, it reports, "snow is spreading or will spread into the interior Northwest, northern Rockies, adjacent High Plains and parts of the Great Basin and Sierra Nevada."

The channel adds that:

"The heaviest accumulations over the next 48 hours should occur in parts of western and central Montana and the mountains of northern Wyoming. Some moderate accumulations are also expected in western South Dakota."

