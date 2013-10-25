© 2021
Row Over Stilton Could Cause A Stink

Published October 25, 2013 at 5:50 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In the British village of Stilton they've made a cheese called Stilton since the 18th century, a tradition as old as our country. But in Britain, a couple of centuries - whatever. The government has told a pub in Stilton that it can't call its cheese Stilton.

The name is protected by EU law which says true Stilton cheese can come from three specific regions - not Cambridgeshire, where Stilton is located. The pub's landlord is weighing his legal options. He could cause a stink. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.