Vatican Challenges Church Of England ... To A Cricket Match

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Vatican has announced it will be engaging in sporting diplomacy with a new team. St. Peter's Cricket Club will be made up of priests and seminarians in cricket-loving countries like India. Still, the Vatican couldn't resist throwing down this challenge to longtime rival the Church of England: Form a team and make it the Anglicans versus the Catholics at Lord's Cricket Ground in London - what you could call the Mecca of that sport. It's MORNING EDITION.