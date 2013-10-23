What Does The Fox Really Say? LISTEN

It's got a long way to go before ever becoming the next Gangnam Style YouTube sensation, but the song "The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)" is doing pretty well — 150 million views and counting as of Wednesday morning.

If you haven't yet heard and seen the video from two Norwegian brothers who call themselves Ylvis, we'll embed it. Or just ask the closest kid to show it to you. It's a sensation with the younger set.

Meanwhile, our friends at Southern California Public Radio were on to this craze well before us. Last month, they posted both the Ylvis video and a compilation of the sounds that foxes really make.

This blogger can attest to how eerie it can be to hear a fox at 5 a.m. as he (the blogger, not the fox) heads off to work. Check it out.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.