These Cats Are Mules: Kitties Smuggle Goods Into Prisons
January:
"Cat Caught Smuggling Contraband Into Brazilian Prison." Gothamist
June:
"Cat Caught Smuggling Cell Phones Into Prison" (in Russia). The Moscow Times
Last week:
"Cannabis Cat On Drugs Run Collared At Moldova Jail." BBC News
So, we've got reports of:
-- "Saws, drills, headset, memory card, cell phone, batteries and a phone charger" being" strapped to a cat in Brazil.
-- "Two cell phones with batteries and chargers" being taped to a cat's back in Russia.
-- And now, "bags of cannabis" concealed inside the "oversize decorative collar" worn by a cat in Moldova.
In each case, the felines were nabbed as they either climbed over or through fences. In Moldova, the cat had been "seen repeatedly entering and exiting a small hole in a prison fence," according to Gawker.
According to the reports, the cats aren't talking.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.