Second Arrest Made In Connection With LAX Dry Ice Explosions

The dry ice explosions at Los Angeles International Airport have led to a second arrest, police say.

Reporter Doualy Xaykaothao tells our Newscast unit that 41-year-old Miguel Angel Iniguez was arrested Friday at the airport. Dicarlo Bennett was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the same incident. The Los Angeles Times adds:

"Iniguez works for Servisair [a ground handling company] and was the supervisor of Dicarlo Bennett, 28, who was arrested earlier this week and charged in connection with two dry ice bombs that exploded in an employees bathroom in Terminal 2 and in a tarmac area at the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

"Bennett has pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Ben Wasserman, said Bennett had removed the dry ice from a cargo bay to protect a dog that was being transported in the area from potentially lethal fumes. ...

"Police said that there was no link to terrorism and that Bennett's intentions were his own amusement as a prank."

Kaykaothao reports that Iniguez is charged with possession of a destructive device near an aircraft and that his bail has been set at $500,000.

No injuries were reported following the explosions on Sunday and Monday.

