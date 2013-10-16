© 2021
You Asked For It: Frank Deford's Top 12 List

By Frank Deford
Published October 16, 2013 at 2:59 AM EDT
Frank Deford to football players: Get more creative when you win, please.
As a commentator, Frank Deford gets a lot of suggestions about prominent subjects that he should take to task. Usually, he has already sounded off on these suggested topics, and most of them are cut and dried, with nothing new to add. But here, Deford takes on 12 of these familiar issues — this time with brief updates.

Among them: a Washington Redskins name change; high school football games on national TV; hockey fights; Pete Rose and the Baseball Hall of Fame; tackle football for young boys; and the tradition of pouring Gatorade on winning coaches. On the latter, when teams win, skip the coach dunk, and think of something new. Please. Thank you.

Click on the audio link above to hear Deford's quick take on these and other issues.

Frank Deford
Frank Deford died on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Florida. Remembrances of Frank's life and work can be found in All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and on NPR.org.
