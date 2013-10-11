© 2021
Vatican Recalls Pope Medallions Because Of Typo

Published October 11, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. To commemorate the new pope, the Vatican minted thousands of medallions in gold, silver and bronze. A portrait of Francis was on one side and on the other, the Latin phrase that inspired Pope Francis to join the Jesuit order and become a priest.

The medals went on sale this week and were promptly recalled after the Vatican discovered a typo: Jesus was misspelled as Lesus, with an L. One wit tweeted: I blame the Lesuits.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.