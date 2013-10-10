© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Hawaiian Company Adds Spam Flavored Macadamia Nuts

Published October 10, 2013 at 7:13 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Spam brings two things to mind: unwanted email or that gelatinous, pre-cooked meat product you find at the store. Well, some people would rather see both in the trash. But many people like eating Spam and now, there's a new way to do it.

The Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co. has a new flavor: Spam. The flavoring is meat-free, good news for any Spam-loving vegetarians who might be out there. The president of the Hawaii company, Richard Schnitzler, said Spam has a cult following in his state.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.