WATCH: The Capitol Hill Car Chase

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 3, 2013 at 5:57 PM EDT

A high-speed chase that ended with shots fired on Capitol Hill Thursday locked down the U.S. Capitol and the White House for a short period.

Now, video showing the chase has emerged. It shows a black vehicle speeding through Garfield Circle, near the Capitol complex. At one point, the car stops and police officers approach with guns drawn. The driver makes another go of it, nearly running over some officers, who respond by firing.

Via CNN, here's the video:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
