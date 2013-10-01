© 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin Takes On Zombies

Published October 1, 2013 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

You know, Russian President Vladimir Putin is kind of a tough guy. You can find photos of the former KGB spy fishing shirtless and hunting everything from tigers to whales. Now something else is in his crosshairs: zombies. That's in a new videogame called "You Don't Mess with Putin." In it, the Russian leader battles some unlucky zombies at a news conference. But no superhero can do it alone. His sidekick: a hard-drinking American who goes by the name Comrade Mike.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.