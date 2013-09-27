North Texas See Mass Migration Of Spiders

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Arachnophobes, beware. There's a mass migration of spiders. This week long silky strands were seen falling across the skies of North Texas. It turns out these were web strands as long as 20 feet and floating for miles. The webs were produced by a large cluster of baby spiders that had just hatched. They use the long silk line to migrate. Luckily, they won't be around for long, though it'd be a great way to cut down on Halloween decoration costs. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.