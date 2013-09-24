© 2021
New York State Tries To Safely Accommodate Texting Drivers

Published September 24, 2013 at 7:12 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. New York State officials want to accommodate drivers who just can't resist the urge to look at their phones. Some people compare it to a crack addiction. But it's dangerous. So the New York State Thruway set up designated text stops where you pull over to do your business. Next, officials have the problem of getting people to hold off texting until they do stop, which explains the blue highway signs reading: It can wait, text stop five miles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.