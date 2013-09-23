Moms Sell Healthy Lunches For Kids At School

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And for today's last word in business, let's hear of two women who are concerned about weight gain - at least amongst school children.

Stephanie Rubin and Ingrid Calvo are two New York-based moms who are not fans of American school lunches. So they started a delivery business in Manhattan called Inboxyourmeal com.

GREENE: For $10, they will deliver healthy, chef-prepared meals to your kid at school. Think teriyaki, turkey burgers, creamy potatoes with fresh herbs and those very healthy strawberries dipped in fudge.

INSKEEP: All of which your kid can then trade for a proper Twinkie or some Doritos.

