Syria's Move To Join Chemical Treaty Puts Pressure On Israel

World leaders are convening in New York this week for the United Nations' General Assembly. And among other things, they're facing some potentially dramatic changes in arms control in the Middle East. Syria might give up it chemical weapons. Iran is signaling that it might negotiate with the West over its nuclear plans. From Jerusalem, NPR's Emily Harris looks at how this might affect Israel and its own weapons programs.

EMILY HARRIS, BYLINE: The day after Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart signed the draft agreement to get rid of Syria's chemical weapons, Kerry flew to Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal.

