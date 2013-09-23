Reports: Two Arrests In Chicago Shooting That Wounded 13

"Two men are in custody in connection with last week's shooting in a South Side park that left 13 people injured," the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Tribune adds that:

"The men, both 22, were arrested around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in an abandoned building in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said. No charges have been filed.

"One of the men has been identified as the shooter in Thursday's attack in Cornell Square Park and the other as 'one of the individuals who participated in the shooting,' according to a police report."

Authorities have been saying it's likely the shooting was gang-related.

Chicago's WGN-TV adds that the youngest victim, 3-year-old Deonta Howard, is "recovering after surgery, and a family spokesman says he suffered no brain damage" from a wound to his head.

