Pirate Gathering In Virginia Doesn't Come Close To Record

Good morning, I'm David Greene with news of the pirates falling short. No, not the baseball team, thank goodness. We're talking about International Pirate Day in Newport News, Va. Thousands in costume turned up at The Mariners' Museum. They wanted to break the Guinness World Record for largest pirate gathering.

But shiver me timbers, they fell short and not just by few wooden legs. The museum might give it another heave-ho next year.

