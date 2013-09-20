VIDEO: Tigers' Fielder Takes Fan's Chip After Chasing Foul

He thought about stealing some cheese, too, Detroit Tigers' first baseman Prince Fielder says, but worried that the fan might be a double-dipper.

Watch what happened Thursday when Fielder chased a foul ball toward the stands and casually lifted a nacho chip from an unsuspecting fan's snack tray before heading back on to the field.

The moment has, of course, been turned into a GIF, too.

By the way, the Tigers beat Seattle 5-4. Fielder had three hits and two RBIs.

