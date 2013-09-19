Latin Roots: The Evolution Of Balada

On Thursday's installment of World Cafe's Latin Roots series, Ernesto Lechner — co-host of the radio show The Latin Alternative — dives into balada, a romantic style of Latin music. Lechner starts by playing a couple of examples of the style from the late 1960s, when authentic balada drew from jazz and even the Brazilian genre of bossa nova. We'll also hear a modern rendition of the style from Babasónicos of Argentina. What we won't hear is the '80s synth-drenched version of the form — and our guest will explain why.

Listen to Ernesto Lechner's essential balada playlist on Spotify.

