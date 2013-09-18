© 2021
Why Lilly Collins Is The 'Most Dangerous Celebrity'

Published September 18, 2013 at 6:42 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A fantasy film star, Lily Collins, seems harmless, but beware of looking for more about the starlet on the Internet. According to antivirus software company McAfee, she is the Most Dangerous Celebrity. Plugging Collins' name into a search engine has a 14 percent chance of turning up a computer virus. So don't go looking there for her dad, Phil Collins. Other searches to avoid - Jon Hamm, Sandra Bullock and Katy Perry. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.