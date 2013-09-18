VIDEO: Slide Into Second Ends With Face Firmly In Butt

Because we need something silly after some very serious days:

When the Houston Astros' Jonathan Villar slid into second base Tuesday night, he ended up coming face-to-butt with Cincinnati Reds infielder Brandon Phillips.

There's video here of "Villar's unfortunate slide." Notice how Phillips calmly reaches between his legs to tag Villar.

As you would expect, Villar's up close and personal collision with Phillips has been turned into an animated gif.

Also not surprisingly, comparisons are being drawn to New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez's infamous "butt fumble."

