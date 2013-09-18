'I Killed A Man' Video Confessor Pleads Guilty

Matthew Cordle, the 22-year-old Ohio man whose online video confession to having killed a man while driving drunk went viral earlier this month, formally pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated vehicular homicide.

The Associated Press adds that Cordle also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

As we previously reported, he could be sent to prison for as long as 8 1/2 years.

Last week, Cordle's case was delayed. A judge entered a not guilty plea for him and then sent it to the Franklin (Ohio) County docket system for random assignment to another judge. There was a dispute over whether Cordle's attorneys wanted the original judge to commit to a less than maximum sentence (which the attorneys denied).

Fox News Radio says Cordle will be sentenced on Oct. 10.

