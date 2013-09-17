WATCH: Time-Lapse Video Of The Costa Concordia Being Righted

Take a minute if you want a break from the heavy news to see the cruise ship Costa Concordia being brought into an upright position.

Reuters is among several news outlets that have posted time-lapse video, condensing the 19-hour Monday-into-Tuesday operation into about 60 seconds.

As we said earlier, the ship ran aground off the coast of Tuscany in January 2012. Thirty-two people died. Two bodies have yet to be recovered.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.