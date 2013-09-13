© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Vote For The Creature From The Black Lagoon

By Frank James
Published September 13, 2013 at 4:21 PM EDT

How do you break out of the pack if you're in a mayoral race with dozens of other candidates?

Maybe you need to do something dramatic and perhaps even a little weird. Something that gets people talking. Maybe you make a campaign ad like the one from Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeffrey Alan Wagner, who's running in Minneapolis.

In his ad, Wagner emerges from a lake like the Creature from the Black Lagoon to deliver a somewhat unusual argument for his candidacy: He wants clean government and promises to avoid strip clubs. [Warning: Video contains bleeped profanity.]

Maybe striding out of the lake was meant to show he's a real product of Minnesota, the Land of 10,000 Lakes. But it probably would be a mistake to overthink this.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Frank James
Frank James joined NPR News in April 2009 to launch the blog, "The Two-Way," with co-blogger Mark Memmott.
See stories by Frank James