Retailer Blames Unlucky 13 For Lower Earnings

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Men's Wearhouse has a slogan: You're going to like the way you look. The famous formal wear store does not like the way it looks in 2013 - stocks are down. And CEO Doug Ewert thinks he knows one reason - the fear of the number 13. He blames superstitious brides for postponing their weddings to avoid 2013. Even though it's supposed to be cheaper to tie the knot in an unlucky year. And on this Friday the 13th, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.