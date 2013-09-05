Politicians Exposed: Weiner Shouts, Haley Locked Out

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with news of a couple of politicians exposed.

A video is now circulating of mayoral candidate Anthony Wiener engaged in an ugly shouting match yesterday in a Brooklyn bakery with a customer who, Wiener says, insulted his wife. Not available for viewing is South Carolina's Nikki Haley in her bathrobe, locked out of the governor's mansion. She was sending her kids off to school when the door snapped shut behind her.

One Facebook comment: At least you had on a robe. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.