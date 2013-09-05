© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Mainstay In Picture Books Is Going Digital

Published September 5, 2013 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

I meant what I said, and I said what I meant; a tablet is faithful 100 percent. A mainstay in the world of picture books is going digital. Almost all of Dr. Seuss's best-selling children's books will be released as e-books this year, starting with 15 titles near the end of this month.

Digital picture books make up only a marginal portion of total e-book sales, a number that could increase with the help of Dr. Seuss titles. Yes, you too can curl up with your 2-year-old and your tablet. The first books to be released include "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," and "There's a Wocket in My Pocket!"

The president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises says the e-books will stay faithful to the classic print versions. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.