Mainstay In Picture Books Is Going Digital

I meant what I said, and I said what I meant; a tablet is faithful 100 percent. A mainstay in the world of picture books is going digital. Almost all of Dr. Seuss's best-selling children's books will be released as e-books this year, starting with 15 titles near the end of this month.

Digital picture books make up only a marginal portion of total e-book sales, a number that could increase with the help of Dr. Seuss titles. Yes, you too can curl up with your 2-year-old and your tablet. The first books to be released include "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham," and "There's a Wocket in My Pocket!"

