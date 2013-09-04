© 2021
Sen. McCain Caught Playing Poker During Syria Hearing

Published September 4, 2013 at 6:58 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Five years ago today, Senator John McCain accepted the Republican presidential nomination. The Vietnam veteran remains a leading voice. Yesterday, McCain attended a hearing on war in Syria. And during that Senate hearing a Washington Post photographer captured him playing poker on his phone. McCain confessed on Twitter: Worst of all, I lost, he said. People were so upset, they interrupted what they were doing to send replies on their phones.

