Wild Stork Picked Up For Spying In Egypt

Published September 2, 2013 at 6:50 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

You've heard of cloak and dagger, now we have stork and dagger. In Egypt, a wild stork was picked up for spying. A fisherman saw the bird along the Nile River with a suspicious electronic device fixed to its wing. The fisherman made a citizen's arrest. Concerned officials found it was not a spying device, just a wildlife tracker.

Of course, everybody knows you don't have to spy on people using birds. You just read their e-mails.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.