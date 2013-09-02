Modifying The Dollhouse: Exposing Girls To Tech Through Play

Two recent Stanford graduates are trying to get more girls interested in technology — by embedding it in dollhouses.

The founders of Roominate, Alice Brooks and Bettina Chen, took the concept of building toys for girls to a whole new level by adding wires and generators.

What was originally meant to be just a dollhouse built from colorful building pieces and connectable motors became more as both boys and girls used their kits to create objects ranging from cotton candy makers to double-decker bridges.

The founders say they're considering building components that would enable kids to go beyond mundane terrestrial objects, like cars and trains, to sci-fi film-worthy components, such as spaceships and rockets.

In the latest installment of Youth Radio's Brains and Beakers series, Brooks and Chen showed how Roominate works.

This story was produced by Youth Radio.

