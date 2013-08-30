READ: U.S. Intelligence Assessment On Syria

The United States on Friday released a declassified version of an intelligence assessment that found with "high confidence that the Syrian government carried out a chemical weapons attack in the Damascus suburbs on August 21, 2013."

During an address at the State Department, Secretary of State John Kerry called on the American people to "read for themselves" the evidence the U.S. has. The Obama administration briefed Congress on this evidence on Thursday. And some members said the administration still had to work to convince a war weary American public that a U.S.-led military strike on Syria is the right thing to do.

Kerry said there are some things that only the administration and some congress members will know. He said some evidence is still classified to protect sources and methods.

We've embeded the full unclassified assessment below:

