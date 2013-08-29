IRS Will Recognize All Legal Same-Sex Marriages

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced on Thursday that when it comes to federal tax purposes, same-sex couples who have legally married will be treated the same as straight married couples, no matter what state they reside in now.

The move is one in a series from the Obama administration to come in compliance with a Supreme Court decision invalidating a key provision of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act.

"Today's ruling provides certainty and clear, coherent tax filing guidance for all legally married same-sex couples nationwide," Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew said in a statement. "It provides access to benefits, responsibilities and protections under federal tax law that all Americans deserve. This ruling also assures legally married same-sex couples that they can move freely throughout the country knowing that their federal filing status will not change."

The IRS says couples can begin filing taxes as married in 2013, and generally, same-sex couples could file amended returns for 2010, 2011 and 2012.

