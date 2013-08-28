© 2021
The Quick Brown Fox Jumped Into London Man's Bed

Published August 28, 2013 at 8:38 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A London man got quite the wake up call Tuesday morning. He felt what he thought was a nuzzle from his girlfriend lying next to him in bed, but when he rolled over he found himself face to face with a fox. It seems the girlfriend had gone to work and the animal had come in through the cat door.

Britain's tabloid The Sun pretty much summed up the story in this headline: "I Had a Real Fox in my Bed the Other Day and it Wasn't the Missus." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.