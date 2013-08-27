© 2021
Woman In Kenya To Marry 2 Men

Published August 27, 2013 at 7:13 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Polygamy is fairly common in Kenya, but one forthcoming marriage is turning that custom on its head. A Kenyan woman, not wanting to choose between the two men she loves, decided to marry both of them. The men have agreed, and the trio even signed a contract to, quote, "set boundaries and keep the peace."

As one of the men said of his soon-to-be-wife, she is the referee. She can say whether she wants me or my colleague. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.