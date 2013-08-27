Goodie Mob: Building New Leaders From The Elders

From Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy" to his solo hit "F--- You" to his work as a judge on the NBC talent show The Voice, you can't escape Cee-Lo Green these days. But that Hollywood persona seems far away from the Atlanta scene where Green got his real start with the group that put Southern hip-hop on the map in the mid-1990s: Goodie Mob. Now, after 14 years, all four members are back together, which Green says is an opportunity to bring something new and deep to hip-hop.

"For hip-hop, we felt like we could bring some maturity, bring some consciousness, bring some wisdom, you know?" he says.

Goodie Mob's new album, Age Against the Machine, aims to challenge mainstream hip-hop. Members Cee-Lo Green and Big Gipp recently spoke with NPR's David Greene about songs like "Special Education" and a need to build new leaders. Click the audio link to hear more of their conversation.

