© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Cafe Customers Complain About Early Christmas Music

Published August 27, 2013 at 6:52 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Shoppers always complain the Christmas season begins earlier every year, and this year, those lunching at Pret A Manger cafes in New York City were treated to Christmas carols starting last week. Only the Pret A Manger in Rockefeller Center, home of the big tree, managed to override the apparently mistaken holiday tunes coming from corporate headquarters. As one patron told the New York Post: I've heard of Christmas in July, but this is August.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.