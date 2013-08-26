Brazile & Steele: Keeping The Dream Alive

The nation is marking the 50th anniversary of the historic March on Washington this week. Tens of thousands traced the path of civil rights leaders and foot soldiers in the nation's capital this weekend. On Wednesday, President Obama will speak from the Lincoln Memorial, just as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other speakers did back in 1963. Tell Me More reflects on the role political activism played and is continuing to play in the civil rights movement.

Host Michel Martin speaks with two prominent political thinkers: Michael Steele, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland and former chair of the Republican National Committee; and Donna Brazile, vice chair of Voter Registration and Participation at the Democratic National Committee, and founder of the consulting firm, Brazile and Associates, LLC.

