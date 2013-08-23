A Glimpse Of Syria's 1 Million Child Refugees
Syria's war has reached another grim milestone: Two United Nations agencies announced Friday that 1 million Syrian children have now fled their homeland in an uprising and civil war that's well into its third year.
The accompanying slide show provides a glimpse of some of these children and the conditions they are living in.
The numbers continue to grow rapidly. The Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan, for example, was established just a year ago in the desert near the Syrian border and now has some 120,000 refugees living there.
The children are among some 1.75 million Syrians who have left the country since the spring of 2011, with most going to the neighboring states that include Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, according to UNICEF and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Inside Syria, an additional 2 million children have been displaced, according to UNICEF.
