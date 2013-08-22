Airline Offers Upgrade To Sit In Child-Free Zone

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you board a plane excited about a trip but dreading the possibility of a baby crying loudly for the whole flight, this news is for you. The budget arm of Singapore Airlines - called Scoot - is now offering a $14 upgrade to sit in a child-free zone, no one under 12 allowed.

Then again, a few months ago a Harris poll found that 63 percent of those surveyed would rather sit next to a crying baby than a smelly adult. There's no zone for that yet. It's MORNING EDITION.