Supreme Court Justices Aren't Email Savy

A lot of us will happily admit that we're not up on the latest tech trends. Among this group, nine very powerful men and women who like to wear black robes. Last night, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan told a crowd, quote, "The Court hasn't really gotten into email." Yes, Kagan says the justices write memos on paper that looks like it came from the 19th century. And those papers are shuttled from office to office by law clerks. Guess it's one way to avoid spam.

