World Cafe Next: Moreland And Arbuckle

This week's World Cafe: Next artist is the Kansas band Moreland & Arbuckle, whose members play blues-drenched roots-rock. On their fifth album, 7 Cities, they've adopted the loose theme of the explorer Coronado's search for the seven cities of gold — which, not so coincidentally, took the conquistador right into their home territory.

After meeting at an open-mic night, Aaron Moreland and Dustin Arbuckle discovered a mutual love of Mississippi Delta blues. Thirteen years later, they recorded their new album at Stone Gossard's studio, and the results plainly demonstrate how far they've come.

