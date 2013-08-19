© 2021
World Cafe Next: Moreland And Arbuckle

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 19, 2013 at 12:00 PM EDT
Moreland & Arbuckle.

This week's World Cafe: Next artist is the Kansas band Moreland & Arbuckle, whose members play blues-drenched roots-rock. On their fifth album, 7 Cities, they've adopted the loose theme of the explorer Coronado's search for the seven cities of gold — which, not so coincidentally, took the conquistador right into their home territory.

After meeting at an open-mic night, Aaron Moreland and Dustin Arbuckle discovered a mutual love of Mississippi Delta blues. Thirteen years later, they recorded their new album at Stone Gossard's studio, and the results plainly demonstrate how far they've come.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
