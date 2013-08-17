K.C. Royals' Miguel Tejada Suspended 105 Games For Drug Use

Kansas City Royals infielder Miguel Tejada has been suspended by order of the commissioner of baseball after he was found to be in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.

Marc Garber of member station WNYC says Tejada, 39, will get a 105-game suspension — one of the longest in major league history — after he reportedly tested positive on multiple occasions for Adderall, an amphetamine used to treat attention-deficit disorder.

"I apologize to my teammates, the Royals organization and to the Kansas City fans," Tejada said in a statement released Saturday by the players' association. "I have a medical condition that requires medication to treat. I took that medication while re-applying for a Therapeutic Use Exemption. Under the requirements of the Joint Drug Program, I made a mistake in doing so."

The six-time All-Star had previously tested positive under the league's amphetamine policy, which made him automatically subject to a 25-game ban for a second test and an 80-game suspension for a third. Both of the failed tests were occurred while he played for the Royals this season, Garber says.

The Associated Press, which first reported the suspension, writes:

"Tejada signed a one-year deal with the Royals last offseason. He'll begin serving the suspension while on the 60-day disabled list with a strained calf muscle. He would need to fulfill the remainder of the suspension next season before he's eligible to play.

"Tejada was hitting .288 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 53 games before getting hurt."

The AP also notes that Tejada's punishment "came after Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez was suspended for 211 games and Brewers star Ryan Braun got a 65-game penalty that will keep him off the field for the rest of the season."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.