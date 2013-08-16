Camera Obscura On World Cafe

Heartbreak has long resided at the center of Tracyanne Campbell's songs for Camera Obscura. Remember, she's the one who wrote a song responding to Lloyd Cole's "Are You Ready to Be Heartbroken?" — naturally, it's titled "Lloyd, I'm Ready to Be Heartbroken."

On Desire Lines, the Scottish band's fifth album, optimism has crept into Campbell's writing. On this episode of World Cafe, she discusses that and the new album's production process, which allowed the rest of her group more input than ever before.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.