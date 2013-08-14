What Food Should Astronauts Eat On The Way To Mars?

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Six researchers have spent months living on a volcano in Hawaii in a lava field that looks a lot like Mars. In fact, they were there to figure out what astronauts could eat on a long voyage to the red planet. Yesterday they emerged from their dome with a menu: freeze dried fruits and veggies, Spam - they made Cajun jambalaya with it - and a comfort food -- the hazelnut chocolate spread known as Nutella. Said one researcher: That was something we craved. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.