San Diego's Hooters, Other Businesses Tell Mayor To Stay Away

Our Hooters Girls in San Diego have spoken. Not a corporate gig, but we support our girls. #StepIntoAwesome — hooters (@Hooters) August 13, 2013

San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, who is refusing calls to resign following the dozen or so accounts of women who say he sexually harassed them, isn't welcome at his city's Hooters restaurants.

Picking up on a suggestion from conservative broadcaster Glenn Beck, the chain known as much for its scantily clad waitresses as its food says its four locations in San Diego have posted signs that read:

"This establishment recognizes that we all have political differences and we serve people from all walks of life.

"We also believe it is imperative for people to have standards.

"The mayor of San Diego will not be served in this establishment.

"We believe women should be treated with respect."

According to San Diego's Union-Tribune, the Hooters restaurants weren't the first local businesses to take that step. Others include "Animal Urgent Care in Escondido ... Vision 8 Financial Services ... Alvarado Pharmacy ... and Chrome Collision in Poway."

As for whether the Hooters outlets and any other businesses can legally refuse to serve the Democratic mayor, The Week makes the point that even if the federal Civil Rights Act wouldn't apply, California and some other states have broad laws that protect patrons' rights to be waited on. And the California Restaurant Association tells its members that:

"Establishment of the fact that persons of ill repute congregate in a particular establishment is not a reason to have them removed."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.