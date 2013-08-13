Alice Russell On World Cafe

British soul singer Alice Russell has one of those voices that fills up a room. Over the course of five studio albums, she's been compared to Chaka Khan and the late Amy Winehouse, and performed with the likes of David Byrne and Fatboy Slim.

Her latest album is titled To Dust, which she celebrated in April by performing a sold-out show at World Cafe Live, the concert venue next door to the World Cafe studios. In this episode, we spotlight the best recordings from that concert and speak with Russell about what it's like to let loose on stage.

