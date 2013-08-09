Verdict Today? Wait Continues At Trial Of 'Whitey' Bulger

It's Day 4 of jury deliberations in the trial of James "Whitey" Bulger, the now-83-year-old Boston gangster who is accused of 19 murders and racketeering.

Bulger's lawyers, writes the Boston Herald, have "heaped high praise on the weary jurors ... while families of the gangster's alleged victims [try] to push fears of a mistrial out of their heads."

We'll continue to watch for news of a verdict. Our colleagues at both WGBH and WBUR, meanwhile, are live blogging. WGBH's Adam Reilly tweets from the court this morning that it "may be my imagination, but it looked like several #bulger jurors had slight smiles on their faces as they filed in just now. Meaning...?"

The jury has not been sequestered — meaning its members are free to go home each night.

