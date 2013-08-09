Latin Roots: The Pacific Coast Of Colombia

In this edition of Latin Roots, Catalina Maria Johnson, from the Chicago-based program Beat Latino, plays music from Colombia's coastal areas where most of the country's Afro-Colombia population lives. The Pacific coastline is dominated by the sound of marimba. Johnson plays a traditional example from Grupo Naidy, and then we get to hear how Herencia De Tabiqui puts a younger, more contemporary spin on that tradition.

Listen to the Pacific Coast of Colombia playlist on Spotify.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.