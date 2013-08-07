© 2021
Telekinesis On World Cafe

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 7, 2013 at 11:37 AM EDT
Telekinesis.
When Telekinesis' Michael Benjamin Lerner plays live, he sings from behind his drum set, but he plays almost all the instruments on his albums. The power-pop multi-instrumentalist recorded his latest record, Dormarion, at Spoon drummer Jim Eno's house — fittingly located on Dormarion Lane.

In this installment of World Cafe, Lerner discusses how he recorded the album with so many of his own tracks, and says he's finally allowed himself to branch out from identifying himself as "just" a drummer.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
