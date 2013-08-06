Whitey Bulger Trial: Jurors Begin Deliberations

After a nearly 9-week trial, jurors now have the case and are beginning to debate the fate of infamous Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger.

He's accused of 19 murders and racketeering. The trial featured gripping testimony from several of Bulger's accomplices over the years, who told harrowing tales of what they said had been brutal killings.

Bulger, now 83, was captured in California two years ago after 16 years on the run. He did not testify at the trial.

Our colleagues at WBUR have been following the case closely and have a large collection of stories and related materials. Click here for a good place to start their coverage. Their daily trial updates are collected here.

We'll watch for news and report when a verdict is in.

